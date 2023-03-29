 Ahead of bypoll, AAP asks local leaders to reach out to people : The Tribune India

Ahead of bypoll, AAP asks local leaders to reach out to people

Jalandhar byelection litmus test for party

Aam Aadmi Party leaders at Dera Ballan in Jalandhar. File



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 28

Upping its ante to win the perception battle post the Amritpal escape fiasco, the Aam Aadmi Party is looking at gaining political dominance by using its local leaders to take the work done by its government to people. This is being done in the wake of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled to be announced later this week.

Though, traditionally, party strategists take charge, this time they are taking a backseat and asking local leaders to connect with people, keeping in mind the cruciality of winning the byelection. Getting on the offensive by leading the charge, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today openly took on the Jathedar of Akal Takht on the latter’s “24-hour ultimatum to the government”, by calling him a puppet in the hands of the Badals.

All ministers and even party leaders have been told to go to their constituencies and propagate how the government has “stood by farmers in their hour of need, when their standing crop was damaged because of the vagaries of weather.

MLA Narinder Pal Sawna of Fazilka donated his one-month salary to farmers of Bakainwala, who have suffered extensive loss to their crops, while ministers, including Anmol Gagan Mann herself got into the driving seat to visit affected areas in her constituency (Kharar).

For re-connecting with the urban voters, the latter have to be reminded of the free 300 units of power, these leaders have been told.

It is learnt that while the instructions were given to the party leaders by the high command, the same were also reiterated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as he met some ministers (who are part of a Cabinet sub-committee) this afternoon.

With the byelection round the corner and the Opposition Congress hell bent on defending its seat while the Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP alliance is looking at a political resurrection, the ruling AAP wants to leave no stone unturned to strike a win. Having lost the Sangrur bypoll last year, within months of having formed a government with a thumping majority, the party is even toying with the idea of fielding a “paratrooper” from the seat.

The party seems unwilling to repeat its strategy of fielding a political novice as they did in the Sangrur bypoll. Party leaders have said they are in touch with a former Congress MLA from Doaba, while talks with another senior Congress leader have not made much headway. Some functionaries in the ruling party are still eyeing a young Akali leader to switch sides, if he is not fielded by the alliance, though he had refused to switch over to AAP earlier. The candidate will be introduced to voters of Jalandhar in the presence of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal within the next two days.

