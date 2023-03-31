Ahead of bypoll, Congress asks leaders to sink differences

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

With the Election Commission announcing to conduct Jalandhar bypoll on May 10, the Congress is working hard to sink differences among its leaders before kicking off the campaign tomorrow.

The party’s central leadership has been involved to scuttle a move by AAP to poach upon its two leaders. It has been learnt that All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge has talked to the party leaders in this regard.

The Congress has been apprehensive about a former PCC chief or a former MLA from Jalandhar being wooed by other parties.

Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh and Jalandhar (North) MLA Avtar Singh Junior have been made the campaign and coordination committee in charge, respectively. Punjab Affairs in charge Harish Chaudhary has also started holding meetings with the party leaders.

Sources said a number of party leaders were reluctant to campaign in the bypoll due to internal politics.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, “With the Congress in an advantageous position, those who were reluctant are now coming forward to campaign.”

With changing political scenario, especially in the wake of crackdown on “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, the party leaders strongly feel that the forces working against the state could escalate law and order issue in run-up to the bypoll.

“Ahead of the polling on May 10, one can imagine the charged atmosphere if Sarbat khalsa is convened on Baisakhi. The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has failed to nab Amritpal so far. They are clueless and are misleading people. It is helping the forces trying to destabilise the state for political reasons,” said Bajwa.

