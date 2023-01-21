Ahead of expected release of Navjot Sidhu from Patiala jail, wife Navjot Kaur meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, January 21
Ahead of the expected release of Navjot Singh Sidhu from Patiala jail, his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu called upon Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his house here.
She also met Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal for a discussion at 10 Janpath.
Dr Sidhu was recently seen with Rahul Gandhi in Jalandhar during the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
