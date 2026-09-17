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Home / Punjab / Ahead of farmers' rail blockade in Punjab, police visit homes of leaders in Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran

Ahead of farmers' rail blockade in Punjab, police visit homes of leaders in Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran

Condemning the police raids, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that on the one hand, the government was talking about holding a dialogue, and on the other, they were visiting houses of farmer leaders

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:19 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Police teams reportedly visited houses of several farmer leaders in Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran on Wednesday night and then again in the morning on Thursday — the day Kisan Mazdoor Morcha has announced blockade of railway traffic at five locations across Punjab.

Condemning the police raids, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that on the one hand, the government was talking about holding a dialogue, and on the other, they were visiting houses of farmer leaders.

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Pandher warned that if the government failed to resolve their demands, more railway points would be blocked in the coming days.

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They said the next meeting of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha would be held on September 18 to review the government’s response and decide the next course of the agitation.

The proposed blockade points are Devidaspura in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Sangrur-Sunam, Moga and Ferozepur. The announcement was made after a meeting of the Punjab chapter of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab headquarters at Chabba on Wednesday.

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