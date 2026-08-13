Ahead of Independence Day, BSF, Punjab police recover Pak drone, pistol from Fazilka border fields

Two days ahead of Independence Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, recovered a Pakistani drone, an imported pistol and ammunition from a border village in the Fazilka sector on Thursday.

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Hardev Singh Bedi, SHO, Sadar Police Station, said that acting on information about the presence of a drone and arms during patrolling, the BSF and police launched a search operation in the area of Nirmal Border Outpost near border village Mumbe Ki.

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During the operation, security personnel recovered a Pakistan-made drone, an imported pistol, two magazines and nine cartridges from the paddy fields.

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He said the material was recovered about 500 metres inside Indian territory. The arms and ammunition were found wrapped in a packet.

The police have booked unidentified persons under Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.