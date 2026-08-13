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Home / Punjab / Ahead of Independence Day, BSF, Punjab police recover Pak drone, pistol from Fazilka border fields

Ahead of Independence Day, BSF, Punjab police recover Pak drone, pistol from Fazilka border fields

Arms cache found 500 metres inside Indian territory during joint search operation near Mumbe Ki

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 06:24 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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The recovered drone, pistol and ammunition in Fazilka. Tribune photo
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Two days ahead of Independence Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, recovered a Pakistani drone, an imported pistol and ammunition from a border village in the Fazilka sector on Thursday.

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Hardev Singh Bedi, SHO, Sadar Police Station, said that acting on information about the presence of a drone and arms during patrolling, the BSF and police launched a search operation in the area of Nirmal Border Outpost near border village Mumbe Ki.

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During the operation, security personnel recovered a Pakistan-made drone, an imported pistol, two magazines and nine cartridges from the paddy fields.

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He said the material was recovered about 500 metres inside Indian territory. The arms and ammunition were found wrapped in a packet.

The police have booked unidentified persons under Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

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