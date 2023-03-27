Ahead of Jalandhar bypoll, ex-SAD MLA joins AAP

Jalandhar, March 26
Former SAD MLA from Jalandhar Cantt, Jagbir Brar, on Sunday joined AAP. Brar is perhaps the tallest leader to join AAP ahead of the Jalandhar bypoll.
He joined the party in presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. AAP had been looking for a potent leader in Jalandhar, especially after the Sangur bypoll debacle last year.
AAP general secretary Harchand Barsat tweeted, “Being inspired by pro-people policies of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, ex-MLA and SAD leader Jagbir Brar joined AAP.”
Brar started his career with Akali Dal and won the Vidhan Sabha election from Jalandhar Cantt in 2007. In 2012, he quit SAD to join Manpreet Badal’s People’s Party of Punjab. Later, he joined Congress ahead of the 2012 Assembly poll.
In 2012, Pargat Singh, who contested on SAD ticket, defeated Brar from Jalandhar Cantt segment. Ahead of the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections, the Congress gave ticket to Pargat from Jalandhar Cantt and Brar, who was fielded from Nakodar, lost the poll. Before the 2022 Assembly poll, Brar rejoined SAD.
