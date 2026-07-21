DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Ahead of Monsoon Session, AAP government sends Akal Takht's suggestion for change in anti-sacrilege law to AG

Ahead of Monsoon Session, AAP government sends Akal Takht's suggestion for change in anti-sacrilege law to AG

The Akal Takht has suggested at least 10 changes to 5 clauses of the law

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:48 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo. iStock
Advertisement

The Punjab Government has sought legal opinion on the suggestions made by the Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj regarding the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. Based on these suggestions the government will take a call on amending the anti-sacrilege law in the upcoming session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Advertisement

“We are talking to the SGPC on this issue. The suggestions given by the Jathedar to the government have been forwarded to the Advocate General Punjab. If he recommends the changes, we will go ahead and do it,” Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann told The Tribune, on the sidelines of a press conference convened to announce his government’s decision to issue 10 lakh new ration cards to eligible beneficiaries, who have hitherto been left out of the ambit of National Food Security Act.

Advertisement

The legal opinion on the amendments suggested by Akal Takht Jathedar, after he had summoned all Sikh MLAs on June 29, could be sent anytime now. The amendments are expected to be made during the Monsoon Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, which will be held from August 3-10. The Punjab Cabinet has given its nod for convening the Monsoon Session.

Advertisement

It may be mentioned that the Akal Takht has suggested at least 10 changes to five clauses of the law. Among the key recommendations, the Takht has sought the removal of all provisions relating to the 'custodian' of Guru Granth Sahib.

The Takht also sought the removal of provisions mandating a central register of Guru Granth Sahib birs, uploading their details on an online portal and assigning unique identification numbers. In a letter sent to the Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha on July 4, it was stated that the Akal Takht was of the opinion that such provisions amount to government interference in Panthic affairs.

Advertisement

Another significant objection concerns Clause 7(5)(1), which prescribes imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for violations of the Act’s provisions, excluding the offence of sacrilege. The objection is based on the premise that it could be widely misused to settle personal scores by filing false complaints. It has sought clearer safeguards and a more precise definition of the offence.

The Takht has also raised concerns over Section 6A, which empowers the government to frame rules through an official notification. It has recommended that no rules or future amendments to those rules should be notified without prior consultation and approval from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akal Takht.

The Takht has also objected to replacing the traditional Sikh term bir with saroop. While the original 2008 law used the word bir, the proposed amendment substitutes it with saroop.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts