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Home / Punjab / Ahead of Punjab CM Mann's visit, farmers gherao DC, SSP residences in Bathinda

Ahead of Punjab CM Mann's visit, farmers gherao DC, SSP residences in Bathinda

The protesting farmers said they had already warned the administration about the move

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 01:40 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Farmers gherao the SSP's residence in Bathinda on Saturday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
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On the sixth day of their ongoing protest outside the District Administrative Complex, activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Saturday gheraoed the residences of the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police in Bathinda.

The farmers said they had already warned the administration about the move.

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Initially protesting against the proposed India-US trade deal, the farmers today raised a range of local issues, including cancellation of FIRs registered during recent protests, opposition to the land pooling policy and adequate compensation for laying a gas pipeline at Lelewala village.

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Meanwhile, a large number of police personnel cordoned off the area after the farmers reached the residences of the senior officials.

The development has put the police on alert as Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is scheduled to arrive in Bathinda this evening for a three-day visit.

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Shingara Singh Mann, district president of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), Bathinda, said the protest would continue until senior administrative officers came forward to hold talks with the farmers.

Bathinda SP (City) Aaswant Singh Dhaliwal tried to convince the protesting farmers to disperse, but his efforts failed.

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