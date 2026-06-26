Ahead of Punjab unit reset, Channi & Randhawa meet Venugopal

Advertisement

Venugopal's statement came after he met two Punjab Congress leaders — former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and former Deputy CM and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa — at his residence before leaving for Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

Talking to mediapersons, Venugopal said, “We are in the process of planning the election campaign in Punjab and will take a call without much delay.”

Advertisement

After senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's one-on-one meetings with Punjab’s five top leaders, the two leaders had "sought time" from Venugopal. While Channi met on Wednesday evening, Randhawa met him this morning. Sources close to Randhawa said being general secretary in-charge of the Rajasthan Congress, he was called for a meeting related to the state.

Sources in the party said the formal announcement on the leadership structure of the Punjab unit was expected soon as a series of consultations were underway in the national capital. Adjustment of the leaders as working presidents and heads of the coordination committee, manifesto committee and campaign committee is being worked out.

Advertisement

Rahul has recently reviewed reports submitted by three party observers and subsequently held discussions with five senior Punjab leaders. Following those deliberations, he is learnt to have conveyed his decision regarding the state leadership to Venugopal.

In a prelude to the anticipated rejig of the state unit, party leaders Amrinder Raja Warring, Randhawa, Channi, Pargat Singh and Vijay Inder Singla displayed a rare show of unity on Wednesday during a press conference targeting the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government.