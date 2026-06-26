DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Ahead of Punjab unit reset, Channi & Randhawa meet Venugopal

Ahead of Punjab unit reset, Channi & Randhawa meet Venugopal

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on Thursday said the party would soon take a decision on Punjab, indicating organisational changes that have been in the works for the last few weeks.
Advertisement

Venugopal's statement came after he met two Punjab Congress leaders — former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and former Deputy CM and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa — at his residence before leaving for Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

Talking to mediapersons, Venugopal said, “We are in the process of planning the election campaign in Punjab and will take a call without much delay.”

Advertisement

After senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's one-on-one meetings with Punjab’s five top leaders, the two leaders had "sought time" from Venugopal. While Channi met on Wednesday evening, Randhawa met him this morning. Sources close to Randhawa said being general secretary in-charge of the Rajasthan Congress, he was called for a meeting related to the state.

Sources in the party said the formal announcement on the leadership structure of the Punjab unit was expected soon as a series of consultations were underway in the national capital. Adjustment of the leaders as working presidents and heads of the coordination committee, manifesto committee and campaign committee is being worked out.

Advertisement

Rahul has recently reviewed reports submitted by three party observers and subsequently held discussions with five senior Punjab leaders. Following those deliberations, he is learnt to have conveyed his decision regarding the state leadership to Venugopal.

In a prelude to the anticipated rejig of the state unit, party leaders Amrinder Raja Warring, Randhawa, Channi, Pargat Singh and Vijay Inder Singla displayed a rare show of unity on Wednesday during a press conference targeting the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts