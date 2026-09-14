Ahead of Punjab visit, Sachin Pilot offers prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

Ahead of his Punjab visit on Tuesday, Congress general secretary in-charge Sachin Pilot offered prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib here on Monday.

“Today evening, I bowed my head at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib Ji and received blessings. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh,” Pilot said after paying obeisance at the historic gurdwara in Delhi.

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Pilot also reiterated the Congress’s pledge to mount a strong offensive against Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema over the recent death of a Punjab man who had raised concerns over drug use in the state and alleged mental harassment by a minister.

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“The growing scourge of drugs in Punjab is now knocking on every doorstep, but the government’s indifference has made this crisis even more severe and terrifying.

“When citizens raise questions, instead of ensuring accountability, their voices are suppressed and they are harassed,” Pilot said.

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He announced a protest march on Tuesday to demand justice for the family of the late Gulzar Singh and action against the rising drug trade in Punjab.

“I and all Congress leaders will join this march and proceed towards the residence of Minister Harpal Cheema,” Pilot said.

“Our demand is clear: Minister Cheema should be dismissed and an FIR should be registered. This is not just the fight of Gulzar Singh Ji’s family, but of every Punjabi who is watching their family and children’s future being destroyed by drugs,” he said.