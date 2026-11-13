Ahead of SAD-BJP alliance talks, Capt Amarinder Singh meets PM Modi

Ahead of the reported Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP alliance talks, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Amarinder briefed him on Punjab's pressing issues, particularly drugs and gangsters, and how the Centre and the BJP could help address them.

Confirming the meeting to The Tribune over phone, Amarinder said no politics was discussed.

The meeting assumes significance at a time when the SAD and the BJP are learnt to be working towards announcing an alliance ahead of the Punjab Assembly election, with meetings expected between SAD president Sukhbir Badal and senior BJP leaders.

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Amarinder has been a votary for the alliance for long.

Having served as Punjab chief minister for two terms, Amarinder is counted among the few leaders with a deep insight into the state's affairs and security challenges, a factor that lends weight to his briefings to the Centre.

The meeting assumes added significance given that Amarinder has in the past been critical of the BJP, having said in an earlier interview to The Tribune that the party does not fully understand the ground situation in Punjab. Despite this, PM Modi is learnt to give considerable weight to his counsel on matters concerning the state.

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Amarinder is also scheduled to attend the launch function of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’. He told The Tribune that he would be attending the event.

"I shared my experiences of handling the issues of drugs, gangsters, and the threat of terrorism being sponsored by Pakistan," he said.