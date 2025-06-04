DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / AI-based software to keep tabs on traffickers, says DGP

AI-based software to keep tabs on traffickers, says DGP

The process is on to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-based software to keep an eye on drug peddlers, which will also include all their forward and backward linkages. The software will enable cops to keep tabs on repeat offenders. This...
article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:50 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DGP Gaurav Yadav addresses mediapersons in Patiala.
Advertisement

The process is on to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-based software to keep an eye on drug peddlers, which will also include all their forward and backward linkages. The software will enable cops to keep tabs on repeat offenders.

Advertisement

This was stated by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, who was in the city to inaugurate the newly constructed office of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) at the Police Lines.

Policy on social media use by cops in works

Responding to concerns over the police conduct, DGP

Gaurav Yadav assured that every case of police excess was being dealt with strictly as per law. On a related note, the DGP said the state police were reviewing their social media policy. “A formal policy with clear protocols for officers using the social media is in the pipeline,” he added.

The DGP reiterated that the crackdown on drug trafficking under the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign did not end on May 31 and would continue. He said the police were collaborating with panchayats and ward committees to monitor those released on bail. The DGP also revealed that legal avenues were being explored to mandate GPS-enabled anklets or monitoring devices for high-profile drug offenders released on bail.

Advertisement

The DGP said the state police registered 8,960 FIRs and arrested 15,272 drug smugglers under the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign since March 1 this year. Around 603 kg of heroin, 249-kg opium, 14-tonne poppy husk, 9-kg charas, 262-kg ganja, 2.5-kg ICE, 1.6-kg cocaine, 26.28 lakh intoxicant pills and Rs 10.81 crores of drug money had been recovered from their possession.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts