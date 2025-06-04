AI-based software to keep tabs on traffickers, says DGP

The process is on to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-based software to keep an eye on drug peddlers, which will also include all their forward and backward linkages. The software will enable cops to keep tabs on repeat offenders.

Advertisement

This was stated by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, who was in the city to inaugurate the newly constructed office of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) at the Police Lines.

Policy on social media use by cops in works Responding to concerns over the police conduct, DGP Gaurav Yadav assured that every case of police excess was being dealt with strictly as per law. On a related note, the DGP said the state police were reviewing their social media policy. “A formal policy with clear protocols for officers using the social media is in the pipeline,” he added.

The DGP reiterated that the crackdown on drug trafficking under the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign did not end on May 31 and would continue. He said the police were collaborating with panchayats and ward committees to monitor those released on bail. The DGP also revealed that legal avenues were being explored to mandate GPS-enabled anklets or monitoring devices for high-profile drug offenders released on bail.

Advertisement

The DGP said the state police registered 8,960 FIRs and arrested 15,272 drug smugglers under the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign since March 1 this year. Around 603 kg of heroin, 249-kg opium, 14-tonne poppy husk, 9-kg charas, 262-kg ganja, 2.5-kg ICE, 1.6-kg cocaine, 26.28 lakh intoxicant pills and Rs 10.81 crores of drug money had been recovered from their possession.