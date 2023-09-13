 AI courses to be introduced soon in govt schools in Punjab: CM Mann : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • AI courses to be introduced soon in govt schools in Punjab: CM Mann

AI courses to be introduced soon in govt schools in Punjab: CM Mann

Bhagwant Mann said that a ‘campus manager’ is being appointed in each school

AI courses to be introduced soon in govt schools in Punjab: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.



PTI

Amritsar, September 13

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that courses in artificial intelligence will soon be introduced in government schools across the state.

One lakh students will be imparted training in artificial intelligence while training will also be given to 10,000 teachers for teaching the courses, Mann said.

"Punjab is known for the Green Revolution and the White Revolution but now it will be known for education revolution," said Mann while addressing a "Sikhiya Kranti" rally here in the presence of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had inaugurated a 'School of Eminence' here.

The Punjab chief minister said that Rs 358 crore will be spent on construction of boundary walls in over 7,000 schools. Likewise, he said, Rs 25 crore is being spent on benches and other furniture, Rs 60 crore for washrooms and Rs 800 crore for 10,000 new classrooms.

Mann said that a "campus manager" is being appointed in each school.

He claimed that Punjab will be the first state in the country to have WiFi connection in each school and added that within six months, all schools in the state will be equipped with internet facilities.

Mann said that his government has made schools of eminence for the betterment of students, particularly those who are from the weaker and underprivileged sections of society.

He said that to upscale the expertise of teachers, they are being sent abroad and within the country for professional training. Students are also being sent to places such as ISRO and other reputed institutions for enhancing their knowledge, the chief minister said.

Mann said that in the past 18 months, the AAP government in Punjab has provided more than 36,097 jobs to the youth in various departments.

He reiterated that jobs have been given on the basis of merit and transparency. The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, Mann said.

Mann said that strict action is being taken against corrupt politicians in the state.  

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Bhagwant Mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

2 Army officers, DSP killed in ongoing gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag

2
Diaspora

Video shows US cop joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

3
Trending

Couple caught having sex in toilet on easyJet flight

4
India

Khalistan factor casts chill on visits by Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak; panned back home

5
Jalandhar

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

6
Diaspora

Wish such debates took place in our Parliament, P Chidambaram says after Rishi Sunak speaks in UK Parliament

7
Entertainment

'Sholay' actor Birbal dies at 84

8
Punjab

Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

9
India

No India-Middle East trade corridor without Turkey: Erdogan on new transport link

10
Haryana

Faridabad: Despite CM’s announcement, MC takeover of colony hangs in balance

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

2 security officers injured in Kashmir encounter

2 Army officers, DSP killed in ongoing gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag

Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles Manpreet Singh die...

First meeting of INDIA bloc’s coordination committee held at Sharad Pawar’s Delhi residence

INDIA bloc's first joint public rally in Bhopal early next month; seat-sharing to be finalised soon

The committee also decided to hold joint public meetings in ...

Special discussion on Parliament’s journey on first day of upcoming session

Special discussion on Parliament’s journey on first day of upcoming session

Government lists bill on the appointment of Chief Election C...

Police briefing should not result in media trial, says Supreme Court, directs MHA to prepare comprehensive manual

Media trial: Supreme Court directs MHA to draft manual for police briefing on criminal cases in 3 months

Top court also directed DGPs of all states to submit suggest...

Indian Air Force chief receives first C-295 transport aircraft made for India by Airbus

Indian Air Force chief receives first C-295 transport aircraft made for India by Airbus

C-295 is capable of performing special missions as well as d...


Cities

View All

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates ‘School of Eminence’ in Punjab

Education revolution has begun in Punjab, says Arvind Kejriwal after inaugurating ‘School of Eminence’

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with ban on firecrackers in Delhi

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with ban on firecrackers in Delhi

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to Punjab from today

Noida: Ex-IIS officer sent to 14-day judicial custody for wife’s murder

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres

Khanna SSP suspended SHO for ‘poorly’ handling probe in alleged beef recovery case

Khanna SSP suspended SHO for ‘poorly’ handling probe in alleged beef recovery case

Ludhiana teen tech prodigy Namya Joshi to deliver keynote at edtech event in UK

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

Principal Secy to visit Ludhiana Civil Hospital today

Ludhiana: Blind murder case cracked, three arrested, one at large

Punjab police, military intelligence grill drug smuggler Amrik Singh and army sepoy over info leak to Pakistan’s ISI

Punjab police, military intelligence grill drug smuggler Amrik Singh and army sepoy over info leak to Pakistan’s ISI

Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Punjabi University, Patiala, suspends Prof over fund misuse; he refutes charges

Protester taken ill, admitted to hospital