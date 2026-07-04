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Home / Punjab / AI curriculum in Punjab govt schools soon, says Bains

AI curriculum in Punjab govt schools soon, says Bains

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a programme in Sangrur on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
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The state government will soon introduce an artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum in government schools to further strengthen the state’s position among the leading states in the field of education, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said in Barnala on Friday.

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“The state government is working to make education more practice-oriented than theory-based. To prepare students for the future, an artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum will soon be introduced, enabling them to compete successfully in the global job market,” he added.

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Earlier, on June 23, AAP’s Punjab affairs in-charge and former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia had announced in Muktsar that the state government would establish four artificial intelligence (AI) universities in the state.

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Interacting with students during the Bright Minds Punjab 2026 programme here, Bains also announced that a new government college would soon be established at Dhanaula to strengthen higher education in the region.

The minister said Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who was also present at the event, had been making consistent efforts to bring the college to Dhanaula.

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During the event, students of government schools who secured more than 90 per cent marks in Class XII were felicitated for their outstanding academic achievements.

Sisodia said bringing large-scale reforms to the education system and preparing students for future challenges were among the government’s foremost responsibilities.

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