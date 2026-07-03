AI curriculum to be introduced in Punjab govt schools soon, says Harjot Bains

The Punjab government will soon introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI) curriculum in government schools to further strengthen the state’s position among the leading states in the field of education, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said in Barnala on Friday.

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He said, “The state government is working to make education more practical-oriented rather than theory-based. To prepare students for the future, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) curriculum will soon be introduced, enabling them to compete successfully in the global job market.”

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Earlier, on June 23, AAP’s Punjab affairs in-charge and former deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, had announced in Muktsar town that the state government would establish four AI universities in the state.

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Meanwhile, interacting with students during the Bright Minds Punjab 2026 programme, Bains also announced that a new government college would soon be established at Dhanaula to strengthen higher education in the region.

The minister said that Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who was also present at the event, had been making consistent efforts to bring the college to Dhanaula.

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During the event, students of government schools who secured more than 90 per cent marks in the Class XII examinations were felicitated for their outstanding academic achievements.

Manish Sisodia said that bringing large-scale reforms to the education system and preparing students for future challenges were among the government’s foremost responsibilities.