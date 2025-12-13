Aide of foreign-based gangster injured in Moga police encounter

A man linked to a foreign-based gangster, Prabh Dasuwal, was injured in an encounter with the Moga Police late Friday evening. The injured suspect, identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, was admitted to the Moga Civil Hospital after sustaining a bullet injury during the exchange of fire.

According to Ajay Gandhi, SSP Moga, the police had received secret information that a wanted criminal—believed to be part of an extortion module operating in the region—was moving along the Kot I Sekha link road. The gangster's network has reportedly been issuing extortion threats to local traders.

Acting on the intelligence input, the police conducted a swift cordon-and-search operation in the area. During the operation, a motorcycle-borne youth was signaled to stop. Instead of complying, he allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire at the police party.

"In retaliatory action, police also fired, and the suspect sustained injuries," SSP Gandhi said. He added that Gurwinder Singh is an active associate of a foreign-based gangster involved in threatening and extorting businessmen in Moga and adjoining districts.

Following the confrontation, the injured accused was overpowered, disarmed, and rushed to the civil hospital for treatment. Police teams are now verifying the extent of his involvement in previous extortion attempts and other criminal activities linked to the gang.

The SSP said further investigations are underway, and additional arrests are likely as the police continue to dismantle the network operating from abroad through local associates.