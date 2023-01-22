Aide of gangster Chatha nabbed

Amritsar, January 21
The Amritsar police have arrested an alleged accomplice of notorious gangster Harry Chatha. The accused has been identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Ginda, of Gurdev Nagar.
He along with his accomplice Laada Johal of Australia, at the behest of Chatha, allegedly demanded extortion from a private school’s principal, two years ago.
Ginda had shifted to Australia in 2014. He was booked by the police in October 2020 after making an extortion call to the principal from Australia by posing as an associate of Chatha. He had demanded
Rs 5 crore as extortion.
ACP (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said they received a tip-off that he had sneaked into India through Nepal. A team conducted a raid at his home on Friday and nabbed him. Ginda admitted to have made an extortion call to the principal, he said.
