Aide of US-based gangster arrested

Tarn Taran, September 23
The police have busted a gang associated with the module of the US-based gangster, Darmanjot Singh Kahlon, by arresting his associate near the local Majha college on Thursday.
The suspect has been identified as Parminder Singh, alias Pindi, of Harsian (Batala-Gurdaspur). A Punjab Police employee, he was posted in Amritsar. A pistol and four cartridges have been recovered from him.
SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said Darmanjot Singh, who was running the module from the US, had links with gangsters and Pakistan’s ISI.
A case under Sections 153,153-A and 120-B, of the IPC and Sections 25,27,54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered by the Sadar police. The accused was produced in a court which remanded him in two-day police custody.
