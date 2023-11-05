AIG gets bail in extortion case

Tribune News Service

Mohali: A local court on Saturday granted bail to Punjab Police Assistant Inspector General (Human Rights) Malwinder Singh Sidhu in a case of alleged extortion. On November 2, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) had registered a case against Sidhu, along with driver Kuldeep Singh from the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, and Balbir Singh of Alampur village in Patiala for allegedly exploiting their positions, committing fraud, blackmailing, extortion and seeking bribe from government employees. TNS

SAD leader granted bail

Mohali: A local court here on Saturday granted bail to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parambans Singh Bunty Romana in an alleged case of sharing a distorted video of Kanwar Grewal with slurs against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 26. Romana was lodged in the Ropar jail. He was arrested on October 26 in a video-sharing case.

