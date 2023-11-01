AIG Malwinder Singh Sidhu suspended

Chandigarh, October 31
The Punjab Government today suspended Additional Inspector General of Police (Human Rights) Malwinder Singh Sidhu for allegedly misbehaving with an inquiry officer of the Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, who was questioning him regarding disproportionate assets.
A government spokesperson said the suspension orders came into effect immediately. Sidhu was arrested last week for misbehaving and trying to secretly record the questioning by the VB official.
