Mohali: AIG misbehaves with Punjab Vigilance Bureau DSP, arrested

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 25

The Mohali police today arrested Punjab Police Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Human Rights, Malvinder Singh Sidhu, for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty at Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Sector 68, Mohali, during an ongoing probe against him.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) officials alleged that Sidhu was called for questioning by a VB DSP, but the AIG tried to record the proceedings, misbehaved with him, and tore official documents.

On the complaint of the VB official, a case under Sections 353, 186, 123, 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Phase-8 police station. He will be produced in the court tomorrow.

“Sidhu was caught impersonating as IG Vigilance. He had been allegedly running a racket of extortion with the help of his accomplices,” sources said. Today, he was called by the VB to join investigation, but he was caught carrying a “recorder” in his undergarments and was accordingly apprehended and detained. At present, the investigation is underway at Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Sector 68, Mohali,” the sources added. He was later taken into custody.

Sidhu had recently held a press conference in Mohali, alleging that a Reader of the VB AIG and his family had submitted fake SC certificates to get jobs. He had also alleged coercion and expressed apprehension of an arrest by the VB officials in the coming days.

