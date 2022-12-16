Mohali: AIG's bail plea dismissed

Mohali, December 15
A local court dismissed the regular bail applications of two accused, including Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor and former Zirakpur Executive Officer (EO) Girish Verma, on Thursday.
Both have been arrested on the charges of amassing disproportionate assets.
Former EO Girish Verma has been charged with having Rs 15-cr worth properties, while AIG Kapoor and ASI Harjinder Singh have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’