Mohali: AIG's bail plea dismissed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 15

A local court dismissed the regular bail applications of two accused, including Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor and former Zirakpur Executive Officer (EO) Girish Verma, on Thursday.

Both have been arrested on the charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

Former EO Girish Verma has been charged with having Rs 15-cr worth properties, while AIG Kapoor and ASI Harjinder Singh have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

