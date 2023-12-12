AIIMS-Bathinda nursing staff demands met

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 11

The AIIMS-Bathinda administration today accepted the demands of the protesting nursing staff, but the staff were still adamant on continuing the protest.

The administration had meetings with nursing officias on December 10 and 11. Their demands were discussed in detail. AIIMS-Bathinda has decided to provide eight dayoffs in a month, provided the nursing officers ensure that the patient care will not be affected and their work be done according to their charter of duties.

The administration has agreed that they will be provided leaves as per the CCS rules.

