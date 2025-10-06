DT
Home / Punjab / Air India Express to launch Delhi-Amritsar, Goa and Port Blair flights

Air India Express to launch Delhi-Amritsar, Goa and Port Blair flights

The new services will also connect the capital with Goa (Dabolim), Imphal, Lucknow, and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) from October 26, followed by with Amritsar from October 28, and Jodhpur and Udaipur from November 1

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:41 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Offering greater choice to travellers, Air India Express has announced a major expansion of its domestic network with the launch of direct flights to seven new routes, including from Delhi and Amritsar, starting late October, an airline official said on Monday.

The new services will also connect the capital with Goa (Dabolim), Imphal, Lucknow, and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) from October 26, followed by with Amritsar from October 28, and Jodhpur and Udaipur from November 1.

The airline said the new routes will significantly enhance connectivity between Delhi and culturally as well as economically vital cities across the country.

Under the new schedule effective October 26, Air India Express will operate three daily flights between Delhi and Goa, daily flights to Imphal and Port Blair, and additional services to Lucknow and Sri Vijaya Puram. The Delhi-Amritsar route will commence on October 28 with thrice-weekly services, while daily flights to Jodhpur and Udaipur will begin from November 1.

The airline said the new routes are part of its ongoing effort to build a more inclusive and accessible travel network by linking historical and tourism-rich destinations with major metropolitan hubs.

“This expansion underlines our continued focus on enhancing direct connectivity from key Indian cities to regional and international destinations across South Asia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia,” the airline said in a statement.

The latest announcement comes amid the carrier’s record pace of expansion, having introduced several new domestic and international routes over the past year from its primary hubs in Delhi and Bengaluru. With a fleet of 115 aircraft and over 500 daily flights, Air India Express now connects 43 domestic and 17 international destinations.

