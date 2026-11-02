Air quality panel directs Punjab to step up farm fires monitoring

The commission’s member secretary, Tarun Pithode, held a review meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), District Magistrates (DMs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Faridkot, Firozpur, Barnala, Bathinda, Patiala, Malerkotla and Sangrur to assess the action taken by district administrations and their preparedness to manage paddy residue.

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The officials were directed to intensify surveillance, particularly during evening hours, when stubble-burning incidents can be closely monitored, and ensure prompt enforcement wherever violations are detected.

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The meeting also reviewed the deployment of crop residue management (CRM) machinery, with district authorities asked to ensure effective utilisation of balers and other equipment available to farmers for managing paddy straw.

The commission further stressed the need to intensify awareness campaigns among farmers and ensure that all relevant arms of the district administration are involved in efforts to prevent stubble burning. It specifically called for greater involvement of police personnel in the prevention and enforcement process, alongside other administrative officials.

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The directions come as Punjab continues to witness a rise in paddy stubble-burning incidents, which typically increase during the post-paddy harvest period and remain a key concern in efforts to tackle air pollution across the wider National Capital Region.

The district administrations were asked to maintain close monitoring and ensure that the available machinery, administrative resources and enforcement mechanisms are effectively deployed to prevent further incidents.