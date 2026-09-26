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Home / Punjab / Airing honest views to BJP doesn't mean I'm leaving the party: Capt Amarinder Singh

Airing honest views to BJP doesn't mean I'm leaving the party: Capt Amarinder Singh

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:15 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Amarinder Singh says Punjab's situation is my duty to share with the BJP.
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Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said airing his views about Punjab to the BJP does not mean he intends to leave the party.

Speaking to reporters after launching a book on the life of late spinning legend Bishan Singh Bedi here on Friday, Singh said it was his duty and obligation to frankly share his views with the party about the situation in Punjab.

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Upset at not being consulted by the BJP on its Punjab strategy, on which he continues to advocate an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal if the BJP wants to win, Singh said he had spent 60 years in Punjab politics.

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“Some people came after us and have not even been there for a year.... We have seen the situation in Punjab over all these years, but they have not even asked us. It is my duty to tell them what my views and feelings are,” said Singh.

He added that he had not said that he was no longer relevant in either the Congress or the BJP.

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“Parties keep changing. When I was in the Congress, I also went to the Akali Dal over Operation Blue Star and later returned to the Congress. That does not mean I will now leave and join another party. But it is my duty to tell them (BJP) my views and what my feelings are,” Singh said.

Earlier, at the same event, he said he was “not that old” and, at 84, did not rule out continuing his political innings.

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