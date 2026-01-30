DT
Home / Punjab / Airport naming already announced, Bhagwant Mann misleading people: Sunil Jakhar

Airport naming already announced, Bhagwant Mann misleading people: Sunil Jakhar

Jakhar said reiterating a demand that had already been announced amounted to misleading the public.

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:48 AM Jan 30, 2026 IST
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar File
BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday cautioned CM Bhagwant Mann against indulging in what he described as petty politics in the name of Guru Ravidas, saying such conduct did not befit his office.

Jakhar said PM Narendra Modi was fully aware of the sentiments of the people of Punjab and had, therefore, announced during his visit to the state in 2024 that the Adampur airport would be named after Guru Ravidas. He recalled that the announcement was made publicly during the PM’s visit to Hoshiarpur on May 23, 2024.

“Now that the PM is coming to formally inaugurate the airport, the CM, instead of welcoming him, has started indulging in cheap politics,” Jakhar said.

Referring to the CM’s demand that the airport be named after Guru Ravidas, Jakhar said reiterating a demand that had already been announced amounted to misleading the public.

Jakhar claimed the people in Punjab were increasingly looking towards the BJP, alleging that the AAP government had pushed the state into decline on several fronts.

