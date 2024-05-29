 Airport theme-based supermodel polling booth to come up in Mohali to encourage voters : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Airport theme-based supermodel polling booth to come up in Mohali to encourage voters

Airport theme-based supermodel polling booth to come up in Mohali to encourage voters

DC Aashika Jain said the main idea behind the setup is to energise voters who are boldly facing the hot weather conditions

Airport theme-based supermodel polling booth to come up in Mohali to encourage voters

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain at the supermodel polling booth in Mohali. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 29

To motivate city residents to vote as ‘messengers of democracy’, the Mohali administration has set up a supermodel polling booth based on the theme of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport at Amity International School in Mohali.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said to mobilise the voters to board the “democratic airlines” on June 1, two special theme-based polling booths have been set up in Mohali city. One is a replica of the airport while the other is based on Green Election Model.

Detailing about the airport-based polling station coming up at Amity School, she said the main idea behind the setup is to energise the voters who are boldly facing the hot weather conditions and motivate them to strengthen the Indian democracy.

She added that the arrangement of “chhabeel” (sweet cold water) to give the voters respite from the heat wave, crèche for babies who will be accompanying their parents, bhangra artistes on the entry for entertainment and energy and an aeroplane model for selfies will be done at the polling booth.

At the reception, a voice will welcome and tell them to get ready for boarding the flight of democracy by handing over voting (boarding) pass. After leaving the lounge, the voter will be welcomed by air hostesses dressed in red uniform and brief them about the polling booth. After walking the red carpet, a waiting area, earmarked with chairs, would welcome them.

After casting vote at their respective booths, voters can get free tattoo and henna art services by students of Government Girls Smart Senior Secondary School, Sohana.

“A mobile deposit counter will also be set up at the entry of the poll booth. Similarly, wheelchairs for aged and PwD voters will be available with dedicated volunteers to help them reach the polling booth using the ramp,” said the DC.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Mohali #Shaheed Bhagat Singh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

2
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

3
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

4
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

5
Punjab

PSPCL loss-to-profit firm, nets Rs 900 crore

6
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

7
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

8
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

9
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

10
Punjab

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

Temperatures soar in National Capital as hot winds blow into...

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand

Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand

The first set of citizenship certificates after notification...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Govt promotes 11 Enforcement Directorate cadre officers to Joint Director rank

Government promotes 11 Enforcement Directorate cadre officers to Joint Director rank

This is the first time that so many cadre officers have been...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Heat wave continues unabated in Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak sizzles at 48.8 degrees Celsius

Heat wave continues unabated in Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak sizzles at 48.8 degrees Celsius

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Sippy Sidhu murder case: Supreme Court asks CBI to supply statements of witnesses to prime accused Kalyani Singh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

Delhi LG Saxena suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Das

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

Heatwave: Delhi L-G Saxena directs paid break for labourers, pitchers at bus stands; calls UT govt insensitive

Woman tries to rob neighbour disguising as ‘courier boy’ in southwest Delhi; held

L-G Saxena's letter on heatwave meant to defame, not help Delhi govt: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans