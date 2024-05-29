Airport theme-based supermodel polling booth to come up in Mohali to encourage voters

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 29

To motivate city residents to vote as ‘messengers of democracy’, the Mohali administration has set up a supermodel polling booth based on the theme of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport at Amity International School in Mohali.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said to mobilise the voters to board the “democratic airlines” on June 1, two special theme-based polling booths have been set up in Mohali city. One is a replica of the airport while the other is based on Green Election Model.

Detailing about the airport-based polling station coming up at Amity School, she said the main idea behind the setup is to energise the voters who are boldly facing the hot weather conditions and motivate them to strengthen the Indian democracy.

She added that the arrangement of “chhabeel” (sweet cold water) to give the voters respite from the heat wave, crèche for babies who will be accompanying their parents, bhangra artistes on the entry for entertainment and energy and an aeroplane model for selfies will be done at the polling booth.

At the reception, a voice will welcome and tell them to get ready for boarding the flight of democracy by handing over voting (boarding) pass. After leaving the lounge, the voter will be welcomed by air hostesses dressed in red uniform and brief them about the polling booth. After walking the red carpet, a waiting area, earmarked with chairs, would welcome them.

After casting vote at their respective booths, voters can get free tattoo and henna art services by students of Government Girls Smart Senior Secondary School, Sohana.

“A mobile deposit counter will also be set up at the entry of the poll booth. Similarly, wheelchairs for aged and PwD voters will be available with dedicated volunteers to help them reach the polling booth using the ramp,” said the DC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Mohali #Shaheed Bhagat Singh