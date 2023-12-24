AIT embezzlement: ED attaches properties worth Rs 9.7 cr

Amritsar, December 23
In a case of embezzlement of Rs 80 crore in the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) dating back to 2017, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached properties worth Rs 9.7 crore.
The ED uploaded a post in this regard on social media that stated that it provisionally attached properties worth Rs 9.7 crore belonging to one Rupali Sharma, wife of Daman Bhalla; Satnam Singh, Kanwaljeet Kaur, Teena Vohra, Renu Vohra and Surinder Kaur Arora, under the provisions of PMLA. The properties attached include land and building in Amritsar, besides movable properties, bank accounts and FDs.
Daman Bhalla, who is the husband of Rupali Sharma, was the prime accused in the Rs 80 crore scam. He was Deputy Controller, Finance and Accounts, when the embezzlement took place. Daman had allegedly transferred crores of rupees into his personal accounts.
Three estate officers against whom the police had registered FIR were Arvind Sharma, Dhian Chand Garg and Paramjit Singh, besides Teena Vohra, CA Sanjay Kapoor and bill clerk Satnam Singh.
