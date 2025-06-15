Ajay Jindal elected president of Roller Flour Millers Association of Punjab
He takes over from Dharminder Singh Gill, who has successfully completed his two-year tenure as president
Ajay Jindal has been appointed as the new president of the Roller Flour Millers Association of Punjab (Regd).
Ajay Jindal of Kohinoor Agro Foods, Kotkapura, has been appointed as the new president of the Roller Flour Millers Association of Punjab (Regd).
Jindal takes over from Dharminder Singh Gill, who has successfully completed his two-year tenure as president. The association expressed appreciation for Gill’s contributions, leadership and commitment during his term, said a press release.
Other office-bearers appointed are: Anil Popli as vice president; Dinam Sood as general secretary; Vipan Mittal as finance secretary; and Shubham Goel as joint secretary.
