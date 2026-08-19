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Home / Punjab / Ajnala farmers meet Guv, seek dam on Ujh to check recurring floods

Ajnala farmers meet Guv, seek dam on Ujh to check recurring floods

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:29 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Farmers come out of the Punjab Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.
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Former minister and Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has urged Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to press the Centre for a dam or reservoir project on the Ujh river to regulate its flow and curb recurring floods in Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts, particularly Ajnala subdivision.

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Dhaliwal, accompanied by farmers and village sarpanches from Ajnala, met the Governor at the Punjab Lok Bhavan to seek urgent intervention. The delegation highlighted that floods during the monsoon repeatedly devastated the region, with particularly severe episodes in 2023, 2025 and again this year. They said sudden high flows, heavy rainfall and poor regulation of the river frequently inundated downstream areas.

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Addressing the media later, Dhaliwal said uncontrolled releases from the Ujh worsened flood threat, damaging crops, roads, drainage systems, communication networks and public assets. He said floods also affected border security, as BSF and Army personnel relied on road and communication connectivity, which often collapsed during such events.

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He said the state government spent heavily on temporary measures such as strengthening embankments, desilting channels, plugging breaches and restoring infrastructure, but these did not solve the core problem. “We have urged the Governor to take up the matter with the Prime Minister and the Union Minister for Jal Shakti for construction of a dam or reservoir on the Ujh. We have proposed that a comprehensive feasibility study and detailed project report be prepared to identify a feasible location,” Dhaliwal said.

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