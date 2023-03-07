Ajnala row: Akal Takht panel to submit report in a week

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, March 6

A 16-member committee formed by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to discuss whether a ‘saroop’ of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib could be carried to sites of demonstration, protest and dharna, today met and prepared its report here today.

The report would now be handed over to the Akal Takht Jathedar in a week, following which the findings will be considered by the five Sikh high priests.

Under pressure from ‘sangat’, experts from diverse fields and a cross-section of society over “violation of maryada” during the Ajnala protest, the Akal Takht Jathedar had formed the committee on February 25. Many people had sought action from the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs against ‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh for carrying the ‘saroop’ to the Ajnala police station on February 23.

The committee is to submit its findings to Akal Takht within a fortnight.

The committee coordinator, Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad, said all the 16 members, including Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, attended the meeting held at Takht Kesgarh Sahib and all unanimously reached the decision.

Following the two-hour meeting, the report was sealed by the SGPC president, Harjinder Singh Dhami. Now an appointment would be sought from the Akal Takht Jathedar for presenting the report to him by March 12, he said.