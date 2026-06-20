AK-47 rifle, 25 pistols seized in major arms haul near Pak border in Amritsar

In one of the biggest arms seizures in recent months, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police, in a joint operation, arrested an alleged cross-border smuggler and seized a large cache of sophisticated weapons and ammunition near the International Border in the Ajnala-Ramdas sector on Friday.

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The seized consignment included an AK-47 assault rifle, 25 pistols of various foreign makes, 368 live cartridges, 48 magazines and a USA-made bulletproof vest. Security agencies also impounded a car (PB02EJ2347) allegedly used to transport the weapons.

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Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the BSF intelligence wing had received specific inputs about the movement of a drone-delivered arms consignment near the Shahpur border outpost in the Ramdas area. Acting on the information, BSF and Punjab Police teams intercepted a suspect, identified as Rohan Khosla (22) of Roop Nagar Colony, Gate Hakima, Amritsar, near Harar Khurd village on the Ajnala-Ramdas road.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was allegedly acting on the directions of an Australia-based associate, who shared the weapon drop location through a social media application.

According to BSF sources, intelligence inputs indicated that a large cache of arms and ammunition would be transported in a white car after being collected from a drone-dropping zone. Multiple checkpoints and ambushes were subsequently laid in the area.

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“Around 9.30 pm, a car was intercepted near a poultry farm on a link road close to NH-354. During questioning, the driver failed satisfactorily explain his presence in the area and displayed suspicious behaviour. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of three plastic bags containing a large quantity of arms and ammunition,” a BSF official said.

Officials suspect the consignment was dropped by drones that entered Indian territory on the intervening night of June 16 and 17. Preliminary examination revealed impact marks on some magazines and traces of thermocol packaging, suggesting the weapons had been air-dropped using protective cushioning.