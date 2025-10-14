DT
AK-47 rifle, 3 pistols, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Gurdaspur; 3 arrested

AK-47 rifle, 3 pistols, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Gurdaspur; 3 arrested

3 Glock pistols along with 7 magazines and 50 live cartridges were also recovered from their possession

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:36 PM Oct 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
The Punjab Police have arrested three people and recovered yet another consignment of weapons comprising one AK-47 rifle along with two magazines and 60 live cartridges from Gurdaspur, an official said on Tuesday.

Three Glock pistols along with seven magazines and 50 live cartridges were also recovered from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Ginder, Vipan Kumar alias Manish and Chamkor Singh -- all residents of Gurdaspur district.

The development came a day after a consignment of three weapons compromising two AK-47 rifles and one PX5 pistol was recovered from near the Indo-Pak border falling under Khemkaran in Tarn Taran.

Yadav said investigation revealed that the consignment was arranged by US-based Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi from Pakistan.

The consignment was dropped by a drone near the India-Pakistan border in Kalanaur area of Gurdaspur in mid-September which was retrieved by the arrested accused, he said.

The DGP said investigations are ongoing to identify the smugglers, trace forward and backward linkages in this case, and dismantle the entire smuggling network.

Assistant Inspector General, State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann, said these recoveries were made after the arrest of accused Chamkor Singh in an ongoing operation initiated after the arrest of his two accomplices -- Ginder and Manish -- after recovery of one Glock pistol from their possession, which was part of this consignment.

