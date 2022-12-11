AK-47 rifles, pistols recovered by BSF along border in Punjab’s Abohar

New Delhi, December 11
A cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 assault rifles, was recovered by Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Sunday along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, officials said.
The recovery was made around 12 noon.
Two AK-47 rifles and four magazines apart from two pistols and four magazines and some cartridges were recovered by BSF personnel during checks in the Abohar sector of Punjab, a senior officer said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sukhwinder Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend ceremony
Mukesh Agnihotri was administered the oath as the deputy chi...
Mukesh Agnihotri, the Brahmin face of Congress in Himachal Pradesh
With his elevation to the post of deputy chief minister, the...
Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other guman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa
Sidhu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding;...
Woman killed, son injured as assailants attack them in Punjab's Bathinda
The deceased identified as Madhu Goyal and her son as Vikas ...
Tarn Taran police effects major reshuffle day after RPG attack on Sarhali police station
As many as 20 cops from Tarn Taran police lines have been sh...