Akal Takht and Punjab Pollution Control Board urge for plastic-free religious congregations

Religious beliefs and pollution norms have found a unique way to help save the environment.

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In a significant step towards promoting environmentally responsible practices rooted in tradition, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, and Chairperson of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Reena Gupta, met at Shri Kesgarh Sahib and issued a joint appeal to the people of Punjab to adopt sustainable practices during religious and cultural gatherings.

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The appeal urges the sangat to refrain from using single-use plastic and thermocol-based products, especially during langar, parshad, and while serving other offerings. It encourages a return to reusable steel utensils in line with Sikh traditions of sewa and respect for nature.

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Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj emphasised that preserving the sanctity of religious places includes caring for the environment. He highlighted the need to enhance Punjab’s green cover amid increasing urbanisation, noting that the importance of “rukh” (trees) and living in harmony with nature has long been integral to the teachings of the Sikh Gurus.

Reena Gupta raised concerns about microplastics, which are increasingly being detected in the environment and the human body, posing serious health risks. She urged citizens to adopt sustainable practices in everyday life, including minimising plastic use and opting for cloth and jute bags.

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Both sides appreciated the Plastic-Free Hola Mohalla initiative at Anandpur Sahib, supported by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which combined large-scale awareness with on-ground action to reduce single-use plastic.

The joint appeal calls for these efforts to continue during the upcoming Baisakhi celebrations and other major events, so that avoiding single-use plastic becomes second nature. Building on Hola Mohalla, this initiative aims to foster a sustained, community-led movement towards cleaner and greener celebrations.

As part of these efforts, PPCB will set up an awareness stall at Talwandi Sabo during the Baisakhi Mela. A recent meeting with the management of Takhat Shri Damdama Sahib reaffirmed a shared commitment to organizing an eco-friendly mela with strict prohibition of single-use plastics, setting a positive example for the state.