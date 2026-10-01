Akal Takht asks Punjab govt to keep anti-sacrilege law in abeyance till consensus

Akal Takht has asked the Punjab government to issue a notification keeping the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, in abeyance until a consensus is reached on the proposed amendments to the legislation.

The demand came after the state government informed the Akal Takht Secretariat that it had constituted a seven-member committee on September 16 to examine the matter and consider the suggestions and guidance issued by the Sikh apex temporal seat.

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According to the information sent by the state Home Affairs Department to the Akal Takht Secretariat on September 30, the government’s committee would hold detailed deliberations and coordinate with the five-member committee constituted by the Akal Takht. The government said all suggestions and views would be considered before finalising the matter.

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Akal Takht Secretariat in-charge Bagicha Singh said the government’s communication had been brought to the notice of Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. He said the Jathedar had expressed displeasure over the government’s “non-serious and irresponsible” approach to the matter.

He said the Akal Takht had given the government two months to make further amendments to the legislation in accordance with Sikh sentiments. However, the government communicated the constitution of its committee only on the last day of the deadline, he said.

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Bagicha Singh said this was the second instance in which the government had responded only on the last day of the deadline. Earlier, following the Akal Takht’s June 29 directions, the government had sent its response through the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner on July 29, the last day of the one-month deadline. The response was subsequently rejected.

On July 30, the Akal Takht constituted a five-member committee comprising legal experts and scholars for further discussions and coordination with the government.

Bagicha Singh said that although the government constituted its committee on September 16, it formally informed the Akal Takht about it only on September 30. He alleged that the delay indicated that the government was prolonging the matter instead of resolving it.

He said the government should issue a notification suspending implementation of the Act until an agreement was reached between the two sides. The Jathedar had already conveyed this demand to the government, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh handed over information from the Punjab government’s Department of Home Affairs to Bagicha Singh, in-charge of the Secretariat of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, stating that the government had constituted a seven-member committee regarding the Act.