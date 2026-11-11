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Home / Punjab / Akal Takht bars 2 kirtan jathas from performing for a month over social media spat

Akal Takht bars 2 kirtan jathas from performing for a month over social media spat

The action was taken on the directions of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj after the two kirtan groups were involved in a prolonged dispute and the Takht Secretariat received repeated complaints from members of the sangat

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:37 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Akal Takht. Photo for representation only.
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The Akal Takht has barred the kirtan jathas of Jagjit Singh Babeeha and Kulwinder Singh Kharrar from performing Gurbani kirtan before the sangat for one month, from November 13 to December 12, 2026, following a public spat between the two ragis on social media.

The action was taken on the directions of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj after the two kirtan groups were involved in a prolonged dispute and the Takht Secretariat received repeated complaints from members of the sangat.

According to an order issued by the Akal Takht Secretariat, both ragis have been directed to spend the one-month period acquiring knowledge of Sikh traditions, Sikh Rehat Maryada and Gurmat Sangeet.  Jagjit Singh Babeeha will attend the Shaheed Sikh Missionary College in Amritsar, while  Kulwinder Singh Kharrar will attend the Gurmat Sangeet Academy in Anandpur Sahib.

They have also been directed to perform sewa at the respective langar halls during morning and evening hours to cultivate humility. After completing the one-month period, both will have to appear personally before the Akal Takht Secretariat along with certificates from their respective institutions.

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The directive states that Gurbani kirtan is a sacred gift bestowed by the Guru and serves as spiritual nourishment for the soul. It emphasises that those performing kirtan must possess humility, reverence for the Guru, knowledge of the Sikh code of conduct and an understanding of the traditional Gurmat music system.

The Secretariat observed that the two ragis had allegedly violated the established decorum of Gurbani kirtan by making disparaging remarks against each other on social media.

It further stated that such conduct hurt the sentiments of traditional ragis as well as the sangat.

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