Akal Takht begins process to summon Punjab Sikh legislators

The Akal Takht Secretariat has initiated the process to summon Sikh MLAs to explain their position on the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, on June 29.

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At present, the Punjab Assembly has 89 Sikh and 28 non-Sikh legislators. The Akal Takht Secretariat has prepared a detailed list categorising legislators as Amritdhari Sikhs, Keshdhari (non-Amritdhari Sikhs) and Patit Sikhs. Only Sikh MLAs will be summoned to appear before the Secretariat, while non-Sikh MLAs will be contacted separately to give their explanations in writing.

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Sources said the Takht couldn’t formally summon non-Sikh MLAs, but they would be free to appear before the Secretariat if they wish to present their position regarding the Act.

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It is learnt that individual letters will be sent to legislators concerned, seeking clarification on the basis on which they supported the Act in the Assembly. The lawmakers will be asked to explain the rationale behind their support and whether they had examined the contents of the legislation before voting in its favour.

Sources said after the Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) raised objections regarding certain provisions of the Act, several legislators privately conveyed that they had not actually studied the legislation and had supported it in good faith, believing it to protect the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib.

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The Assembly reportedly has around 50 Amritdhari and Keshdhari Sikh legislators, including women, who will appear before the Takht in the front courtyard. However, the proceedings would not resemble the high-profile December 2, 2024, hearing during which Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Akali ministers were questioned regarding the 2015 sacrilege incidents and subsequent police firing cases.

Arrangements will be done within the Secretariat where Sikh legislators, including 38 Patit Sikh MLAs, will be heard and asked to present their explanations.

The Takht will issue letters to all Sikh MLAs, with exception to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over the video controversy.

Former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who is currently in jail, is also among those expected to receive communication.

Takht summoned Assembly Speaker on May 8

The confrontation started from objections raised by the Akal Takht to certain provisions of the Satkar Act. On May 8, the Akal Takht had summoned Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and granted a 15-day period for amendments in accordance with Sikh sentiments. On May 11, written objections from the Akal Takht were conveyed to the Punjab Government through the Speaker.

Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has alleged that the Punjab Government adopted rigid and arrogant approach by ignoring the concerns expressed by the Akal Takht. He claimed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, through media statements, openly challenged the authority of the Akal Takht by asserting that no amendments would be made to the legislation.

On June 15, the Akal Takht announced that all Sikh ministers in the Punjab Cabinet and Sikh MLAs belonging to various political parties, except Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, will be summoned on June 29 to explain their position on the Act.

Takht’s objections on Satkar Act

The use of the term “custodian” in the legislation could hold sewadars, granthis, pathis, gurdwara committees and devotees organising “Akhand Path” legally accountable in cases related to sacrilege or alleged violation of “maryada”, thereby bringing them under the ambit of punishment.

The Act could create fear among devotees by treating violations of “maryada” as legal offences and could pave the way for direct police interference inside gurdwaras.

It also objected to the alleged alteration of Panthic terminology and the manner in which terms associated with Sikh religious traditions and institutions have been defined.

The Act mandates the SGPC to maintain a digital portal tracking the location and custodians of every saroop. The Takht stated that the data can be misused by anti-Sikh forces.

The Takht also objected to the government’s power to make rules without consulting representatives of Sikh institutions. It said no rules under the Act should be finalised without consultation of the Sikh bodies.