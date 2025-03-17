Akal Takht condemns violent clash between locals and Sikh youth in Himachal Pradesh

Akal Takht has taken strong notice of a violent clash in Himachal Pradesh between local residents and Sikh Punjabi youth, triggered by a dispute over flags bearing the image of 'Sant Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale' displayed on their vehicles.

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to raise the matter with the Himachal Pradesh government.

Jathedar Gargaj also issued an advisory to Sikh youth, urging them to ensure their vehicle documents are in order to avoid complications and to refrain from traveling alone to Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

“When the police intervened to check the Sikh youth’s vehicle documents, there was no reason for local miscreants to reprimand them or raise objections about the flag and the image of Sant Bhindranwale. It is unfortunate that this incident took place in the presence of local police. It was unjustified to question the picture of Sant Bhindranwale,” he said.

A video from Kullu surfaced, showing locals clashing with the Punjabi youth over the flag. Similar reports indicate another violent altercation occurred in Kullu's Manikaran Valley over the same issue.

Advertisement

Sant Bhindranwale is recognised as a 'Qaumi Shaheed' (community martyr) by Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat for the Sikhs.

Jathedar Gargaj has called for the direct intervention of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, urging him to direct the state police to uphold law and order.

He expressed concern that some elements were attempting to disrupt communal harmony in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. He called on the HP government to control such elements and ensure the safety of all communities.