DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Akal Takht condemns violent clash between locals and Sikh youth in Himachal Pradesh

Akal Takht condemns violent clash between locals and Sikh youth in Himachal Pradesh

Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj directs SGPC to raise matter with Himachal Pradesh government
article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:29 PM Mar 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Akal Takht officiating Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has called for the direct intervention of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Tribune file
Advertisement

Akal Takht has taken strong notice of a violent clash in Himachal Pradesh between local residents and Sikh Punjabi youth, triggered by a dispute over flags bearing the image of 'Sant Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale' displayed on their vehicles.

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to raise the matter with the Himachal Pradesh government.

Jathedar Gargaj also issued an advisory to Sikh youth, urging them to ensure their vehicle documents are in order to avoid complications and to refrain from traveling alone to Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

“When the police intervened to check the Sikh youth’s vehicle documents, there was no reason for local miscreants to reprimand them or raise objections about the flag and the image of Sant Bhindranwale. It is unfortunate that this incident took place in the presence of local police. It was unjustified to question the picture of Sant Bhindranwale,” he said.

A video from Kullu surfaced, showing locals clashing with the Punjabi youth over the flag. Similar reports indicate another violent altercation occurred in Kullu's Manikaran Valley over the same issue.

Advertisement

Sant Bhindranwale is recognised as a 'Qaumi Shaheed' (community martyr) by Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat for the Sikhs.

Jathedar Gargaj has called for the direct intervention of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, urging him to direct the state police to uphold law and order.

He expressed concern that some elements were attempting to disrupt communal harmony in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. He called on the HP government to control such elements and ensure the safety of all communities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper