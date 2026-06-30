Akal Takht directs changes to sacrilege law at first-ever meet with all Sikh MLAs
Gives Punjab Government a month to act; Assembly Speaker Sandhwan says open to making amendments
AAP Sikh MLAs and ministers appear before Akal Takht Acting Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and four other high priests to present the government’s stance on the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act in Amritsar on Monday. Legislators from other parties are also seen.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement