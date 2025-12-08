Akal Takht imposes ‘tankhah’ on Giani Gurbachan Singh over 2015 pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief

The Akal Takht, led by acting Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, pronounced ‘tankhah’ (quantum of religious punishment) today against Giani Gurbachan Singh for exonerating Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, accused of hurting Sikh sentiments, following a letter of apology from him on September 24, 2015. At that time, Giani Gurbachan Singh had stated that the Takht received a written apology from Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, expressing deep respect and regard for Guru Gobind Singh and the Sikh religion and community.

Barely three weeks after the Akal Takht exonerated the Dera Sacha Sauda chief of alleged blasphemy over wearing attire similar to that of Guru Gobind Singh in 2007, the supreme body of the Sikhs withdrew its controversial ‘hukamnama’ (edict) granting the pardon. Though Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had tendered an apology, a former Akal Takht Jathedar had made it mandatory for him to seek forgiveness in front of the highest temporal seats of Sikhs.

In 2007, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was accused by the Sikh clergy of dressing like the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, during a religious congregation at the sect’s headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana. Violent clashes had erupted between Dera followers and Sikhs in parts of Punjab.

‘Tankhah’ was also pronounced against Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Karamjit Singh, senior Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha, Punjab Language Department director Jaswant Singh, and Sikh religious preacher Harinder Singh.

Dr Karamjit Singh apologised for his controversial remarks about setting up a chair to study the commonalities of Guru Nanak Dev’s philosophy and “Vedanta”. The action came after a purported video of the VC linking Guru Nanak Dev’s philosophy with “Vedanta” in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat surfaced online a few months ago. Immediately after the video went viral, SGPC removed the VC from the panel constituted to frame rules for the appointment and removal of the Akal Takht Jathedar on August 1.

Senior Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha was pronounced ‘tankhah’ for uttering derogatory remarks against Jathedars in October 2024. He also apologised for recording an audio without permission. The 10-year ban imposed on him by SAD last year was withdrawn. Jathedar Gargaj ordered him to perform service for a limited number of days at Golden Temple, Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran, and Takht Damdama Sahib.

Jaswant Singh accepted that the dance and music at a religious programme held to mark the 350th anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur in Srinagar were inappropriate, and he failed to stop them. He added that the Punjab Government had planned the programme well, but its execution was faulty.

Sikh religious preacher Harinder Singh was punished for speaking disrespectfully about a Sikh Guru.

The Panj Singh Sahibans instructed all of them to perform seva (service) by washing utensils at ‘Langar’ hall, cleaning shoes at ‘Joda Ghar’, and reading different ‘Banis’ at various historic gurdwaras and Sikh Takhts.