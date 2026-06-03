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Home / Punjab / Akal Takht Jathedar calls for swift justice in Amritsar schoolteacher’s murder case

Akal Takht Jathedar calls for swift justice in Amritsar schoolteacher’s murder case

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:50 AM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. File Photo
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The murder of Amritsar schoolteacher in broad daylight on Monday has evoked heated reactions on the law and order situation after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj condemned the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

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Recalling his association with Jagdeep Singh, Gargaj said that Jagdeep had studied with him in school and was an exceptionally talented individual. He remarked that the loss of such a young and capable individual is a setback to Punjab and the Sikh Panth.

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He asked the Punjab Police to arrest the killers without delay and ensure justice for the victim’s family. He further said that information was received that the investigation was being handled with laxity by the police.

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Meanwhile, the family of Singh, who worked as an art and craft teacher at Gehri Mand, said that there was no personal rivalry behind the attack and murder. The grieving relatives, including his sister, expressed frustration, stating that governments only offer empty assurances.

The murder suspects remain at large for the second consecutive day. Baljit Singh, DSP, Jandiala Guru, expressed confidence that the accused would be nabbed soon.

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