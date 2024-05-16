 Akal Takht Jathedar cautions devotees against offering substandard ‘rumalas’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Akal Takht Jathedar cautions devotees against offering substandard ‘rumalas’

Akal Takht Jathedar cautions devotees against offering substandard ‘rumalas’

Akal Takht Jathedar cautions devotees against offering substandard ‘rumalas’

‘Rumalas’ being sold in open on the Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 15

Akal Takht has taken cognisance of substandard ‘rumalas’ being offered in markets near the Golden Temple, Amritsar.

Normally, rumala is meant for the purpose of covering Sri Guru Granth Sahib. At the Golden Temple, high-quality designed rumalas of requisite dimension cover the holy scripture, yet the ones offered by the visiting devotees are accepted but kept aside after getting it touched with the holy scripture enshrined in the sanctum santorum of the shrine.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said that complaints had been received that on many occasions, low-quality, dirty and stinking rumalas were being sold at a stretch from the Saragarhi Parking to the Ghanta Ghar Chowk and Mai Sewa Bazar side too.

Jathedar directed the SGPC to initiate steps to curb this practice.

“It was observed that only five per cent rumalas offered at the Golden Temple were found to be in order whereas the 95 per cent were of inferior quality wrapped in stinking packing of old stock. In a hurry, the sangat too seldom opens it to check and offer it at the shrine as it is. On many occasions, when these rumalas were opened, it emanated a very foul smell, I was told. Sometimes, even the non-Sikh migrants from other states were spotted selling rumalas in their makeshift shops or rehris. They are under suspicion as they might be habitual of consuming tobacco or other forbidden products,” he said.

The devotees from all over the globe pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. They offer rumalas to express their faith and devotion.

“But, the devotees, especially the non-Sikhs from outside the state, were being fleeced by these rumala sellers giving them an impression that their trip would be successful only after offering these at the Golden Temple, which is also a myth. So, out of ignorance, the devotees become their targets,” Jathedar said while appealing devotees to utilise their money in other services.

Jathedar said that a complete set of rumalas with ‘palkan’, devoid of any religious symbol or Guru’s picture, have to be made up of high-quality clothing, neatly embroidered, with specific dimensions. “These could be procured only from the shops who stock them neatly keeping in view the sanctity of this pious practice. Similarly, there is a prescribed practice to disposing them by the SGPC or other Sikh bodies,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Akal Takht #Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Guru Granth Sahib #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Slovakian PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times, says government

2
Diaspora

Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

3
India

UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer

4
India

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

5
India

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies

6
India

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

7
Chandigarh

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

8
India

New Zealand investigating top Indian spice brands over contamination

9
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab for campaigning on Thursday; to take out roadshow in Amritsar

10
India

Sex video scandal: SIT on high alert amid reports of Prajwal Revanna's return from Germany

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before elections

Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election

PM Modi condemns assassination attempt as cowardly

2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...

CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants

CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants

14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...

PM: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines

PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines

Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk

SP alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’

Samajwadi Party alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’


Cities

View All

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Rs 19.26 lakh hawala money, currency counting machine seized from shopkeeper

250 more paramilitary companies to arrive in state

LS election: 34 candidates left in fray after rejection of 13 nomination papers

Frequent fires at garbage dumps affecting city’s air quality

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Day after accompanying Tewari in padyatra, Chawla joins BJP

Day after accompanying Manish Tewari in padyatra, Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Nearly 18,000 first-timers in Chandigarh, 45 voters aged above 100

Don’t tell us what you will do, explain what you did in 10 yrs: Manish Tewari to BJP

Seven nomination papers rejected in Chandigarh

SanjayTandon asks Congress nominee to pull out of race over poll code violation notice

Arvind Kejriwal rallies for Congress candidates

Arvind Kejriwal rallies for Congress candidates

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav campaigns for BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat

BJP stages protest near CM’s residence, demands probe in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

Setback for Congress as several leaders jump ship to saffron party

Congress slams BJP over ‘deteriorating’ law and order

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

AAP opens election office in Jalandhar

Industrialists come forward to ensure workers’ safety

Special DGP directs officers to engage in professional policing

Youth kills man over ‘relationship’ with his sister

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Former CM’s brother joins Congress

Despite poll officer’s efforts, Punjab farmers firm on disrupting BJP campaign

DTF delegation discusses issues with minister

Former VC Prof Arvind visits varsity