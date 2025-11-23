DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Akal Takht, SGPC condemn Centre’s Chandigarh proposal

Akal Takht, SGPC condemn Centre’s Chandigarh proposal

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has called a core committee meeting at the party headquarters in Chandigarh to prepare a decisive response against it

article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:32 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. File photo
Advertisement

Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have strongly condemned the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposed by the Centre.

Advertisement

Akal Takht’s acting Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, said that at a time when the Sikh community and Punjabis all over the world were commemorating the 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur — who sacrificed his life for the Hindu community — the Centre should have announced a revival of the rights of the ‘Panth’ and ‘Punjab’, but it failed to do so.

Advertisement

“Punjab is not like a ‘sugar candy’ but ‘iron chickpeas’, which cannot be chewed,” said Gargaj.

Advertisement

He said that the introduction of the Chandigarh bill would be like making another ‘daka’ of Punjab’s rights. He added, “They should never forget that Chandigarh was created by uprooting Punjab villages. This place represents Punjab’s heritage, which is home not only to Sikhs, but also to Hindus, Muslims, and other communities. Chandigarh is Punjab’s capital, and the government should refrain from creating obstacles there to avoid vitiating the atmosphere.”

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has announced to oppose this move in collaboration with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Advertisement

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has called a core committee meeting tomorrow at the party headquarters in Chandigarh to prepare a decisive response against it.

“It is another move by the BJP-led Centre to deprive Punjab of its powers. First, they curtailed our participation in the BBMB management; then they weakened the SGPC and facilitated the creation of a separate committee for Haryana; and now they are introducing amendments to Chandigarh’s governance. We will meet with the SAD and oppose it,” he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts