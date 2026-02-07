DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Punjab / Akal Takht summons Barnala man over 'disrespectful' remarks against Guru Nanak Dev

Akal Takht summons Barnala man over 'disrespectful' remarks against Guru Nanak Dev

Gurjant Singh asked to submit written clarification and appear in person at Akal Takht Secretariat on February 9

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:24 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj. File Photo
Akal Takht has summoned Gurjant Singh of Barnala in connection with alleged remarks made against Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru, during a Gurmat programme held in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib.

According to an official communication, Singh has been directed to submit a written clarification regarding the incident and appear in person at the Akal Takht Secretariat on February 9, said Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj.

In the communication, the Jathedar emphasised that no individual has the right to speak against the dignity of the Sikh Gurus or attempt to undermine their respect.

“Such conduct is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances by the Akal Takht or the Khalsa Panth,” he said.

The Jathedar added that appropriate action will be taken based on the clarification submitted and the findings of the Akal Takht authorities.

