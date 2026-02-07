Akal Takht summons Barnala man over 'disrespectful' remarks against Guru Nanak Dev

Akal Takht has summoned Gurjant Singh of Barnala in connection with alleged remarks made against Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru, during a Gurmat programme held in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib.

Advertisement

According to an official communication, Singh has been directed to submit a written clarification regarding the incident and appear in person at the Akal Takht Secretariat on February 9, said Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj.

Advertisement

In the communication, the Jathedar emphasised that no individual has the right to speak against the dignity of the Sikh Gurus or attempt to undermine their respect.

Advertisement

“Such conduct is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances by the Akal Takht or the Khalsa Panth,” he said.

The Jathedar added that appropriate action will be taken based on the clarification submitted and the findings of the Akal Takht authorities.