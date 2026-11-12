Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Akal Takht summons US resident over unauthorised printing of saroops

Akal Takht summons US resident over unauthorised printing of saroops

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Akal Takht. Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

Akal Takht has summoned Jatinder Singh Sachdeva, a resident of New York, over the alleged unauthorised printing and distribution of the sacred saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in the US, directing him to appear personally before its Secretariat by December 10.

The action was taken on the directions of acting Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj following complaints received from members of the Sikh sangat abroad.

According to an order issued by the Akal Takht Secretariat on Wednesday, Sachdeva had allegedly been printing and distributing the saroops under the banner of an organisation, Ghar Ghar Andar Dharamsaal, without the requisite authorisation.

The Secretariat referred to the Hukamnama issued by Akal Takht Sahib on May 9, 1998, which stipulates that the authority to print and publish the saroops rests exclusively with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar.

Advertisement

The order stated that Sachdeva had allegedly assumed the authority to print the saroops on his own, in violation of the directions of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Such actions could also lead to divisions within the Sikh community, it added.

Sachdeva has been directed to immediately stop the printing of the saroops and submit complete records of all copies printed and distributed by him so far. He has also been asked to appear personally before the Secretariat by December 10 to explain his position.

In a separate order, Akal Takht has sought written explanations within 15 days from six other US-based individuals — Baba Sajjan Singh, Giani Bhupinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Harbans Singh, Harcharan Singh and Gurdev Singh.

Advertisement

According to the order, complaints were received from Sikh congregations in India and abroad alleging that these individuals had visited Sachdeva and publicly appreciated his initiative to print the sacred saroops despite being aware of the existing directions vesting the authority exclusively with the SGPC.

The six individuals have been asked to clarify their role in the matter and submit their written explanations to the Akal Takht Secretariat within 15 days.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts