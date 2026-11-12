Akal Takht summons US resident over unauthorised printing of saroops

Akal Takht has summoned Jatinder Singh Sachdeva, a resident of New York, over the alleged unauthorised printing and distribution of the sacred saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in the US, directing him to appear personally before its Secretariat by December 10.

The action was taken on the directions of acting Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj following complaints received from members of the Sikh sangat abroad.

According to an order issued by the Akal Takht Secretariat on Wednesday, Sachdeva had allegedly been printing and distributing the saroops under the banner of an organisation, Ghar Ghar Andar Dharamsaal, without the requisite authorisation.

The Secretariat referred to the Hukamnama issued by Akal Takht Sahib on May 9, 1998, which stipulates that the authority to print and publish the saroops rests exclusively with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar.

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The order stated that Sachdeva had allegedly assumed the authority to print the saroops on his own, in violation of the directions of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Such actions could also lead to divisions within the Sikh community, it added.

Sachdeva has been directed to immediately stop the printing of the saroops and submit complete records of all copies printed and distributed by him so far. He has also been asked to appear personally before the Secretariat by December 10 to explain his position.

In a separate order, Akal Takht has sought written explanations within 15 days from six other US-based individuals — Baba Sajjan Singh, Giani Bhupinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Harbans Singh, Harcharan Singh and Gurdev Singh.

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According to the order, complaints were received from Sikh congregations in India and abroad alleging that these individuals had visited Sachdeva and publicly appreciated his initiative to print the sacred saroops despite being aware of the existing directions vesting the authority exclusively with the SGPC.

The six individuals have been asked to clarify their role in the matter and submit their written explanations to the Akal Takht Secretariat within 15 days.