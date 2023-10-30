Akali Dal asks Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to clarify debate agenda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

SAD today urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to clarify the agenda for the debate scheduled for November 1, stating that no agenda has been released for the debate till now. It asked the CM to release the detailed agenda by 1 pm tomorrow.

Senior SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, Bikram Singh Majithia and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said, “The main issue before the state is the recent judgment of the Supreme Court in which the latter has directed the government to complete the SYL canal in a time-bound manner.”

“The need of the hour is to finalise a joint strategy to unitedly oppose this. For that, it will be better if the focus of the discussion is restricted to saving the river waters at any cost. Other issues can be discussed at a different date,” he said. The leaders said keeping in view the importance of the issue for the state and its farmers, the detailed agenda should be drawn in advance.

