A major revolt has erupted within the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by Sukhbir Badal, following the removal of Jathedars of Akal Takht and Kesgarh Sahib. Senior leaders, including Sukhbir’s brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia, have condemned the decision, leading to a wide crack within the party.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) interim committee removed Giani Raghbir Singh as Akal Takht Jathedar and Giani Sultan Singh as Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib on March 7. Several leaders in district units of Punjab and the Haryana unit of the party have resigned in protest.

Majithia, along with other leaders, issued a statement expressing their disagreement with the decision. They emphasised the importance of upholding the dignity and respect of Akal Takht Sahib and called for Panthic unity.

Advertisement

SAD has postponed its March 10 meeting to start the election process for new leadership to March 17. The party spokesperson, Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema, cited the formal installation of Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj as head of Takht Keshgarh Sahib as the reason for the postponement.

A signed statement by Majithia, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, Zodh Singh Samra (Constituency In-charge, Ajnala), Sarabjot Singh Sabi (Constituency In-charge, Mukerian), Ramandeep Singh Sandhu (District President, Gurdaspur), and Simranjit Singh Dhillon (Youth Leader, SAD) expressed their disagreement with the decision made by the SGPC interim committee.

Advertisement

For the first time since the Akal Takht sacked the SAD leadership in 2007 for harming the Sikh Panth, Majithia and other leaders have expressed their opinion independently on a crisis faced by the party. They disagree with the recent decision to remove the Jathedars, citing the deep distress it has caused among the Sikh Sangat.

The leaders appealed for unity among all leaders, including rebels, stating that the current situation is a result of the struggle for power and leadership within the Akali Dal. This revolt highlights the ongoing power struggle within SAD, which has been plagued by crises since its downfall began with the 2022 Assembly election.

In August 2024, several leaders revolted and formed an Akali Dal reform movement, approaching Akal Takht Jathedar Raghbir Singh to dissolve the party leadership and roll system to establish new leadership. On December 2, 2024, the Akal Takht declared Sukhbir Badal and several other leaders “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) and formed a seven-member panel to oversee the party’s membership drive and election of new leaders.

However, the Akalis rejected the new panel. After some hesitation, the party accepted Sukhbir Badal’s resignation as president and authorised its working committee to conduct membership drives and elections. Later, SGPC president HS Dhami, who headed the Akal Takht-formed seven-member panel, resigned.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh faced pressure to withdraw some of his edicts against the Akali leadership, but he refused to back down. Notably, SGPC, responsible for appointing Jathedars, has long been controlled by the Badal family.