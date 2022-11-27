Akali Dal opposes Haryana's demand for Assembly building

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

The SAD today urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to reject the Haryana Government’s demand for allotment of land in Chandigarh for building a separate Vidhan Sabha, claiming it was in violation of Article 3 of the Constitution.

A SAD delegation led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal apprised the Governor that only Parliament was empowered to make laws relating to the alteration of existing states and their borders. It said Haryana should accordingly be told to establish a new Vidhan Sabha if it so wished within the boundaries of Haryana.

Sukhbir said “Haryana’s move to apply for 10 acres of land in the Union Territory of Chandigarh by way of a land swap is aimed at diluting Punjab’s right over Chandigarh.”